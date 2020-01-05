Six killed as car plows into crowd in northern Italy

5 January 2020 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

Six people were killed as a car drove into a crowd of 17 German tourists in northern Italy, local media quoted police sources as saying on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident, which also left 11 injured, happened around 1 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) in Luttach, a popular ski resort near Italy's border with Austria, when the German holidaymakers were gathering to board their tourist bus, local media said.

The Luttach volunteer fire service said via Facebook that the six victims were killed at the scene, and the injured were taken to several nearby hospitals.

The victims have yet to be identified, local media said.

Police are investigating a 28-year-old local man who was believed to be the driver. He had a high alcohol blood content when police first arrived, they said.

Over 160 members of Italy's rescue services were dispatched to the scene, they added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Snam becomes world’s first network operator to manage blockchain transactions
Oil&Gas 4 January 12:35
Italians to build plant in Uzbekistan for 25M euros
Business 30 December 2019 17:02
Italy’s private sector keen on INSTEX for trade with Iran
Business 30 December 2019 14:53
Italian PM Conte names new ministers, sets policy agenda for 2020
Europe 29 December 2019 00:29
Saipem secures new contracts, extensions worth $1.7B
Oil&Gas 27 December 2019 11:34
Marco Polo Consulting to facilitate export of Uzbek agricultural products to Italy
Business 24 December 2019 16:58
Latest
Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine & Trade: Foreign investment grows
Business 14:17
Number of licenses to establish businesses in Iran grows
Business 13:51
Al-Shabab attacks U.S. military base in Kenyan coastal county
Other News 13:46
Dozens of countries confirm participation in World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling in Baku
Society 13:11
Azerbaijan's Azneftmash to export drilling equipment to Eastern Europe
Business 13:04
Value of exported products from Iran’s Qom province revealed
Business 12:54
Several projects commissioned in Iran’s Ardabil province
Business 12:18
Loans issued by Iran’s Keshavarzi Bank grow
Finance 12:03
Afghan air raids kill 8 militants in eastern Nangarhar
Other News 11:56