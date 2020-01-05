Six killed as car plows into crowd in northern Italy

Six people were killed as a car drove into a crowd of 17 German tourists in northern Italy, local media quoted police sources as saying on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident, which also left 11 injured, happened around 1 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) in Luttach, a popular ski resort near Italy's border with Austria, when the German holidaymakers were gathering to board their tourist bus, local media said.

The Luttach volunteer fire service said via Facebook that the six victims were killed at the scene, and the injured were taken to several nearby hospitals.

The victims have yet to be identified, local media said.

Police are investigating a 28-year-old local man who was believed to be the driver. He had a high alcohol blood content when police first arrived, they said.

Over 160 members of Italy's rescue services were dispatched to the scene, they added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news