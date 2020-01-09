EU's Michel urges Iran's Rouhani to comply with nuclear deal

9 January 2020 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday he had spoken to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and urged Tehran to comply with the 2015 arms control agreement that prevents it developing nuclear weapons, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Iran said on Sunday that it was stepping back from its commitments under the deal, known as the JCPOA.

“Just spoke with @HassanRouhani about recent developments. JCPOA remains crucial for global security. I called Iran not to pose irreversible acts,” Michel, who coordinates EU government positions in Brussels, said in a tweet.

