EU did not discuss process leading to U.N. sanctions on Iran - Borrell

European Union foreign ministers did not consider on Friday triggering a dispute resolution process under the nuclear 2015 deal that could lead to renewed United Nations sanctions on Tehran, the EU’s top diplomat said on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“We haven’t discussed whether it should be triggered or not,” said Josep Borrell, who chaired the emergency meeting of EU ministers. “We are willing to maintain this deal and for that we need Iran to fulfil its commitments.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news