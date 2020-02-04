Kosovo approves new government, PM vows to be tough negotiator with Serbia

4 February 2020 01:28 (UTC+04:00)

Kosovo’s parliament approved a new government on Monday after weeks of coalition talks, and Prime Minister Albin Kurti promised to take a tough stance in negotiations with Balkan rival Serbia, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Kurti, 44, also told parliament before the vote of approval - won with 66 votes in the 120-seat assembly - that he would fight corruption and nepotism, which foreign businesses cite as the main obstacles to investment in Kosovo.

After weeks of coalition talks following a snap election in October, Kurti’s leftist Vetevendosje (Self Determination) party reached a deal with the centre-right Democratic League of Kosovo on Sunday to create a government.

One of the main challenges facing the government, which also includes six groups representing Serbs, Turks, Bosniaks and other ethnic minorities, is negotiating with Serbia.

Serbia lost control of Kosovo after NATO bombing in 1999 to drive out Serb forces following a counter-insurgency in which more than 13,000 people, mainly Kosovo Albanians, were killed.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 but Belgrade does not recognize its independence and the two have not normalized ties.

European Union-sponsored talks between Kosovo and Serbia came to a halt in November 2018 when Kosovo introduced a 100% tax on goods produced in Serbia. In the election campaign, Kurti said he would lift trade tariffs but introduce other measures.

“With Serbia we will have a full reciprocity in trade, politics and economy. I am ready to lead the talks with Serbia,” Kurti told parliament.

He said he his government would sue Serbia before the International Court of Justice for crimes Serbian forces are accused of committing during the 1998-99 war.

Kurti said he intends to introduce three-month military conscription and, promising to fight corruption, he said “there will be no individual or company that will be more powerful than the state.”

The finance minister will be Besnik Bislimi, a macroeconomics professor who studied in Germany.

Kosovo held the October election following the resignation of Ramush Haradinaj as prime minister after he was summoned for questioning by an EU-funded war crimes court.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Spain's Socialists, short of majority, weigh partners for forming government
World 29 April 2019 14:06
Unrecognized countries can’t be admitted to int’l organizations: Azerbaijan
Business 14 June 2017 14:53
Kosovo ex-PM arrested in France on Serbian warrant
Other News 5 January 2017 02:43
Turkish Parliament approves new government
Turkey 1 December 2015 03:25
Turkish president instructs PM to form government within 45 days
Turkey 8 June 2015 19:53
Libya parliament asks ex-premier to form cabinet
Arab World 1 September 2014 16:50
Latest
Wizz Air top shareholder to sell shares worth 500 million pounds
Europe 00:32
Morgan Stanley donates $20 million to children's mental health programs
US 3 February 23:29
At least 13 school children killed in stampede in Kenya
Other News 3 February 22:38
World Bank sums up its activities in Uzbekistan for 2019
Business 3 February 21:39
Iranian minister: Coronavirus affects oil market
Oil&Gas 3 February 20:55
Azerbaijani president presents “Heydar Aliyev” Order to Polad Bulbuloghlu (PHOTO)
Politics 3 February 20:41
New polling stations created in Azerbaijan
Politics 3 February 20:27
Iranian agriculture minister talks situation with food security
Business 3 February 20:15
Iran to send plane to China to return Iranian students
Iran 3 February 19:55