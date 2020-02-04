Ferrari core profit misses estimates in fourth-quarter, lifts 2020 guidance

4 February 2020 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Ferrari said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter core profit rose 22% to meet the Italian luxury carmaker’s upgraded forecasts for last year, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 333 million euros ($368 million) in the fourth quarter, slightly missing a 340 million euro forecast in an analyst poll compiled by Reuters.

Ferrari said it planned its adjusted EBITDA to increase to between 1.38-1.43 billion euros this year, compared to a previous guidance, set in its 2018 plan, of over 1.3 billion euros.

