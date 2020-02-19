France will not indiscriminately sign a post-Brexit deal on December 31 - minister
France would not sign a bad post-Brexit deal with the United Kingdom on Dec. 31 just for the sake of agreeing one to meet a deadline, said French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin on Wednesday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.
“We must not cede to the pressures of a timetable,” Montchalin told a hearing of the French Senate.
Britain left the EU in January with an 11-month, business-as-usual transition period, and will need to agree new trading terms from January 2021 to avoid potential disruption to commerce.
President Ilham Aliyev visits monument to great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi in Rome (PHOTO)
ASAN Volunteer School head: Year of volunteers - tribute to activity of all volunteers in Azerbaijan's history
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev visits monument to great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi in Rome (PHOTO)
ASAN Volunteer School head: Year of volunteers - tribute to activity of all volunteers in Azerbaijan's history
How implementation of mandatory health insurance to affect voluntary health insurance in Azerbaijan?
Sobhani: Azerbaijani president has clear strategy to move towards peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict