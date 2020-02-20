German state minister: Owner of car used to flee shooting was 43-year-old German
The German interior minister of the state of Hesse said the owner of the car used to leave the scene of a shooting in Hanau that left nine people dead was a 43-year-old German man from that town, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.
Peter Beuth said the car was found at the owner’s address and when a special task force entered it, they found two further people dead - the suspect and his 72-year-old mother.
Police said their information suggested the gunman had committed suicide at his home after fleeing in a car. He is a suspected right-wing extremist.
Latest
Azerbaijan’s State Security Service conducting special operation in administrative building of Netchala District Executive Power
President Ilham Aliyev: Work done in Baku in recent years, bridges and road junctions built probably have no equal
President Ilham Aliyev visits monument to great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi in Rome (PHOTO)
ASAN Volunteer School head: Year of volunteers - tribute to activity of all volunteers in Azerbaijan's history