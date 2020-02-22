Macron says France, Germany call for ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib

French President Emmanuel Macron said he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were calling on parties to the Syrian conflict to respect the ceasefire in the province of Idlib amid the ongoing escalation of tensions in the region, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

“We believe that this situation could be settled only via a call for an immediate cessation of hostilities”, Macron said at a press conference in Brussels on late Friday.

He described the situation in Idlib as dangerous, adding that the current hostilities may result in a further uncontrolled escalation of violence.

“We know that today Idlib is facing a humanitarian disaster amid the ongoing offensive of the forces loyal to the Syrian regime, backed by Russia”, the French leader said, adding that the hostilities left some hospitals and offices of non-governmental organizations ruined.

Macron also called for resuming the political settlement and Istanbul-format talks, which involve France, Germany, Russia and Turkey.