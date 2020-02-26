EU calls for coordinated European response to coronavirus
European Union countries should coordinate their responses to the outbreak of the coronavirus to avoid diverging approaches, the EU’s Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told reporters, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Speaking at a joint news conference in Rome with the health minister of Italy, where there has been a sharp increase in the number of infections with the virus causing flu-like symptoms, Kyriakides said countries should not give in to panic and the EU would produce a template for informing travelers on the virus.
“All member states need to inform us of their preparedness plans,” she said. “Diverging approaches across the EU should be avoided,” she said, adding the EU executive was ready to coordinate responses.
Latest
Heydar Aliyev International Airport - first airport in world that has fully switched to cloud technologies (PHOTO)
Patients with symptoms of coronavirus placed in isolation in Infectious Diseases Hospital of Georgia
President Ilham Aliyev: Turkey is country that provides Azerbaijan with biggest support on global scale
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia’s unconstructive position is main obstacle to Karabakh conflict’s settlement