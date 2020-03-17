Volkswagen says diesel scandal has cost it 31.3 billion euros

Volkswagen said its diesel cheating scandal has cost it 31.3 billion euros ($34.69 bln) in fines and settlements, and the German carmaker expects cash outflows to continue until 2021, adding that these have already been provisioned for, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Volkswagen was caught hiding excessive levels of toxic diesel emissions in 2015, a scandal that led to a management rout and thousands of regulatory probes and lawsuits which are taking years to settle.

“We expect special effects of 2.9 billion euros in 2020 and 1.2 billion euros in 2021,” Witter said about potential cash outflows on a webcast of the company’s annual results press conference.

A Volkswagen spokesman later clarified that the cash outflows had already been provisioned for.