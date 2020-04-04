Albania reports over 300 coronavirus cases, 89 recovered

A total of 304 coronavirus cases have been reported in Albania as of Friday, while the number of recovered patients increased to 89, according to Deputy Minister of Health and Social Protection Mira Rakacolli, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Public Health Institute has tested a total of 112 suspects in the last 24 hours, of which 27 were confirmed with COVID-19, Rakacolli said.

So far, the country's health authorities have tested 2,031 suspected cases.

"The good news is that over the past 24 hours we have 13 patients cured, bringing the number of patients cured from COVID-19 to 89," Rakacolli said.

Hospitalized patients are currently receiving treatment in two hospitals in the capital city Tirana.

On Friday, the country reported that a 75-year-old man died from the disease, bringing the total number of deaths to 17.