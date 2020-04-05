UK coronavirus death toll rises by 621 to 4,934
The United Kingdom’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by 621 to 4,934 at 1600 GMT on April 4, the health ministry said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
As of 0800 GMT, a total of 195,524 people had been tested of which 47,806 tested positive, the health ministry said.
