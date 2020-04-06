UK new car sales plunge 40% in March as coronavirus hits

Europe 6 April 2020 11:27 (UTC+04:00)
UK new car sales plunge 40% in March as coronavirus hits

New car registrations in Britain fell by an annual 40% in March as the coronavirus crisis hit the economy and forced many would-be buyers to stay at home, preliminary data from an industry group showed on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Sales totalled around 250,000 units, making it the weakest March — typically one of the top two selling months of the year — since 1999 when bi-annual plate changes were introduced.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a shutdown of much of the economy last month as his government sought to slow the spread of coronavirus. March accounted for nearly 20% of total registrations in 2019 as it is one of two annual occasions when a new licence plate series is issued.

Car sales in Britain have been falling since hitting a record high in 2016. The SMMT’s latest forecast, published in January, predicted a drop in full-year demand of just over 2.5% to 2.25 million cars.

The Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders is due to publish its full data for March at 0800 GMT.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey's export of ready-made clothing to Iran down
Turkey's export of ready-made clothing to Iran down
Uzbek-Tajik agricultural trade hit by coronavirus, yet continues
Uzbek-Tajik agricultural trade hit by coronavirus, yet continues
Turkey's export of ready-made clothing to Iran down
Turkey's export of ready-made clothing to Iran down
Loading Bars
Latest
Kazakhstan's oil extracting company opens tender to buy valves Tenders 11:44
WoodMac: Downward pressure on oil demand to be more severe in next few weeks Oil&Gas 11:43
Stock market expert divides coronavirus effect on Iran's economy into 3 directions Business 11:37
BMW sales plunge in first quarter as coronavirus takes toll Europe 11:28
Iran reveals hydrocarbons to be put up on its Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 11:27
UK new car sales plunge 40% in March as coronavirus hits Europe 11:27
Renewables face three main challenges from coronavirus crisis Oil&Gas 11:26
Singapore unveils $3.5 billion in economic spending to combat coronavirus Other News 11:18
How will lower oil prices impact natural gas markets? Oil&Gas 11:11
Both Saudis and Russia to continue to pursue strategy of maximizing market share Oil&Gas 11:10
Iran announces exports from its Maragheh county Business 11:10
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan continues to grow Uzbekistan 11:09
Turkey's export of steel decreases Turkey 11:07
Petrofac reducing overhead and project support costs in response to COVID-19 Oil&Gas 10:53
Iran should provide more support to families with no income - MP Iran 10:53
Possible OPEC+ deal won’t add supply shock to demand shock Oil&Gas 10:44
Iran to increase pension wages for certain layers of retired citizens Iran 10:43
Iran says its oil production 'stable, uninterrupted' Oil&Gas 10:33
Turkey's cement export in 1Q2020 grows Turkey 10:27
European stock index futures jump as coronavirus death toll slows Europe 10:23
Turkey drops export of ready-made clothing to world markets Turkey 10:14
Turkey's foreign trade turnover increases Turkey 10:12
Turkey increases export of grain, legumes to world markets Turkey 10:09
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on April 6 Finance 10:02
Total coronavirus cases increase to 174 in Georgia Georgia 10:02
Iranian currency rates for April 6 Finance 09:53
Turkey's furniniture, wood exports increase Turkey 09:47
Iran unveils high-precision electro-optical screening system Iran 09:39
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 6 Finance 09:38
Iran's production of fans soars amid coronavirus spread Iran 09:33
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times in last past 24 hours Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:32
Iran makes its own version of Favipiravir drug to cure coronavirus patients Iran 09:24
Iran's gold price increases despite closure of stores Business 09:16
Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan: Together we will go through current difficult stage Politics 09:08
Tiger in New York zoo tests positive for COVID-19 US 08:50
Minister: Slovenia, Azerbaijan should unleash untapped opportunities in services, investments Business 08:46
Virus-hit Carnival cruise ship docks in Australia as country's death toll hits 39 Other News 08:39
Argentina plans payment freeze on up to $10 billion in local-law dollar debt Finance 07:58
Number of patients contracted COVID-19 in Kazakhstan hits 584 Kazakhstan 07:17
China sees rises in new coronavirus cases, asymptomatic patients Other News 06:49
U.S. death toll of COVID-19 tops 1,200 in last 24 hours, says Johns Hopkins US 06:09
Japan PM Abe to declare state of emergency as early as Tuesday Other News 05:21
Iran's coronavirus cases nudge 60,000 as slowdown continues Society 04:39
Egypt confirms 103 new COVID-19 cases, 1,173 in total Other News 03:55
6.1-magnitude quake hits eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued Other News 03:12
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by 82,000 in past day - WHO World 02:30
Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 674 but pace keeps slowing Europe 02:03
Indians light lamps to heed Modi's call for coronavirus comradeship Other News 01:25
UK PM Johnson admitted to hospital with persistent coronavirus symptoms Europe 00:37
Kuwait to resume imports of foodstuff from Iran Iran 5 April 23:51
Canada's Ontario reports 4,038 COVID-19 cases, with 119 deaths Other News 5 April 22:36
Singapore reports 120 new COVID-19 cases Other News 5 April 21:10
Azerbaijani stars join #Evdəqal (stay home) campaign: Video project by Trend news agency Society 5 April 20:37
Georgian textile companies produce significant number of face masks Business 5 April 20:03
Production at Iran’s South Pars gas field up Oil&Gas 5 April 20:03
300 medical workers infected with coronavirus in Iran Society 5 April 20:00
Wheat harvest starting in Iran Business 5 April 19:53
Iran's Sefid-Dasht Company increases production Business 5 April 19:49
Georgia receives foodstuff, medical supplies via Batumi port Transport 5 April 19:46
Iran discloses revenues from kiwi exports Business 5 April 19:46
Iran’s Arak Heavy Water Reactor being built in new design Nuclear Program 5 April 19:46
Iran sees growth in agricultural sector Business 5 April 19:45
Two patients die from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan Politics 5 April 19:32
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 621 to 4,934 Europe 5 April 19:12
COVID-19 death toll reaches 360, total cases climb to 8,536 in Africa: Africa CDC Other News 5 April 18:33
Morocco grants pardon for 5,654 prisoners Other News 5 April 18:07
Turkic Council Member States show profound spirit of collaboration in fight against COVID-19 pandemic Politics 5 April 17:37
Swiss coronavirus death toll rises by 19 to 559, cases top 21,000 Europe 5 April 16:44
Senegal's confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 222, 82 cured Other News 5 April 16:12
Azerbaijan discloses tax incentives for business entities Economy 5 April 15:49
Georgia reports 2nd death from coronavirus Georgia 5 April 15:44
NAM member-states do not recognize so-called "elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh Politics 5 April 15:43
Almost 2,500 more people infected with coronavirus in Iran Society 5 April 15:32
Unemployment rate down in Iran Society 5 April 15:32
Central Bank of Iran reports increase in exchange checks Finance 5 April 15:31
Serviceman killed in armed incident in southeastern Iran Society 5 April 15:28
More positive coronavirus cases confirmed in Azerbaijan Politics 5 April 15:27
Iran announces number of generators to be produced on basis of OHVG Oil&Gas 5 April 15:16
Iran to increase output of some products Business 5 April 15:13
Rouhani: Low-risk economic activities to start in Iran in several days Society 5 April 15:12
Oil products to go on sale in Iran Oil&Gas 5 April 15:06
Gasoline consumption decreases in Iran Oil&Gas 5 April 15:05
Production of Pars Petrochemical Company increases in Iran Oil&Gas 5 April 15:05
Number of oil wells drilled in Iran revealed Oil&Gas 5 April 15:00
Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 674 to 12,418 Europe 5 April 14:22
Azerbaijan discloses budgetary funds to fight against coronavirus Economy 5 April 14:04
COVID-19 cases exceed 8,000 in Israel, death toll at 46 Israel 5 April 13:44
Kazakhstan reports 6th Covid-19 death Kazakhstan 5 April 13:30
More coronavirus cases registered in Kazakhstan, total at 569 (UPDATE) Kazakhstan 5 April 13:28
Azerbaijani government to guarantee 60 percent of new loans Economy 5 April 13:11
Azerbaijan creating new mechanism in construction sector Economy 5 April 12:44
Banks, insurance companies exempted from making payments in Azerbaijan in April Economy 5 April 12:19
Import of several products to Azerbaijan to be exempted from customs duties Politics 5 April 12:05
Azerbaijan to increase limit of electricity provided at preferential tariffs Economy 5 April 11:56
Azerbaijan prepares video instructions on rules of using sms-permission system Society 5 April 11:51
Baku Media Center prepares another video footage to support fight against coronavirus Society 5 April 11:50
Azerbaijani State Migration Service presents another video footage related to coronavirus Society 5 April 11:27
Russian Expert: New deal of OPEC+ to increase oil price, to be beneficial for Azerbaijan Politics 5 April 11:16
Iran's gas exports increase Oil&Gas 5 April 11:14
State Border Service: Armenian armed forces fire on vehicles in Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district Politics 5 April 11:14
All news