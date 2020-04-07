France fourth country to pass the 10,000 coronavirus death toll

Europe 7 April 2020 22:36 (UTC+04:00)
France fourth country to pass the 10,000 coronavirus death toll

France has officially registered more than 10,000 deaths from coronavirus infections on Tuesday, becoming the fourth country to go beyond that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States, while the rate of increase of fatalities is up for the second day running, Trend reports citing Reuters.

During a news conference Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, said number of people who died from the disease in French hospitals had risen by 9% in a day to a cumulative total of 7,091, versus 10% on Monday

But he added that including partial data about the number of people who have died in nursing homes, the total death toll from the disease rose to 10,328 from 8,911 on Monday, a rise of 16%, versus 10% Monday and 7% Sunday.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Heydar Aliyev Center supports Iran amid COVID-19 outbreak (VIDEO)
Heydar Aliyev Center supports Iran amid COVID-19 outbreak (VIDEO)
Minister: Unemployed citizens to be provided with benefits in Azerbaijan
Minister: Unemployed citizens to be provided with benefits in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan discloses amount of funds to be allocated in social sphere
Azerbaijan discloses amount of funds to be allocated in social sphere
Loading Bars
Latest
France fourth country to pass the 10,000 coronavirus death toll Europe 22:36
UK PM Johnson 'stable' in intensive care, needed oxygen after COVID-19 worsened Europe 22:15
Heydar Aliyev Center supports Iran amid COVID-19 outbreak (VIDEO) Society 21:44
Coronavirus cases in Turkey top 34,000, death toll hits 725 Turkey 21:24
Iraq confirms 91 new COVID-19 cases, 1,122 in total Other News 21:16
Minister: Unemployed citizens to be provided with benefits in Azerbaijan Society 20:58
Azerbaijan discloses amount of funds to be allocated in social sphere Society 20:49
Average monthly mortgage amount breaks its historical record in Azerbaijan Finance 20:40
Azerbaijan discloses rating of best banks in cashless payments Finance 20:18
Main highlights of Kazakhstan's energy market in 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 20:15
Azerbaijan sees growth in bank deposits in districts Economy 20:11
Note: Norway doesn’t recognize so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:03
Iran Energy Exchange to increase number of trading operations Oil&Gas 19:57
Azerbaijani plant talks launching of new metal production line Business 19:47
Azerbaijan among world leaders in number of coronavirus tests Politics 19:43
Ministry: Cargo between Azerbaijan, Georgia transported in line with special protocol Transport 19:36
Turkmenistan exports car batteries to Afghanistan Business 19:36
Another patient infected with COVID-19 dies in Georgia Georgia 19:09
S&P affirms Azerbaijan’s rating at 'BB+/B', outlook stable Economy 19:01
Georgia has sufficient stock of wheat Business 18:53
Minister: Iran reduces delivery time for imported masks to 48 hours Iran 18:50
Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication: Azerbaijan considering possibility of amnesty of capital Economy 18:43
EBRD, EU help Georgian poultry farm boost its capacity Business 18:37
Azerbaijan's construction company talks progress in Central Asian road project Construction 18:34
Azerbaijan intends to further simplify unemployment insurance mechanism Society 18:24
Azerbaijan discloses dynamics of development of car insurance in February 2020 Economy 18:21
Review of Uzbekistan's economic development during first quarter of 2020 Oil&Gas 18:20
Azerbaijani company: Persimmon sales affected by special quarantine regime Business 18:10
Residential building explodes in Turkey, people injured Turkey 18:10
MP: Azerbaijani president's pardon decree - confirmation of highest humanistic policy Society 18:07
Uber suspends services in several parts of Saudi Arabia Arab World 18:05
U.S. finalizes minimum service rules for airlines receiving assistance US 18:05
Georgia attaches vital importance to EU assistance Business 18:04
Israel makes masks in public compulsory Israel 18:03
Erangel Production: our goal is high rank in global game industry (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 17:53
Production of Iran's Sangan mining complex to increase Business 17:46
Kazakhstan implemeting projects to expand irrigated land area, increase agriculture output Business 17:34
Azerbaijan's Gazakh Cement Plant talks export plans for 2020 Business 17:34
Turkey discloses revenues from transport taxation, toll roads in first two months of 2020 Turkey 17:30
Execution of act of pardon completed in Azerbaijan Society 17:27
Georgia's Blueberry Farm to increase blueberry plantations Business 17:27
ADB to support Georgia by expanding existing projects Business 17:19
Kazakhstan ready to offer humanitarian aid to Central Asian countries Kazakhstan 17:12
Azerbaijan’s chief infectiologist talks term of special quarantine regime Society 17:12
ASCO: 55 vessels repaired at “Zigh” Ship Repair and Construction Yard Transport 17:06
National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus: Coronavirus spreads to all parts of Tehran Iran 16:51
IATA: Millions of aviation jobs at risk, airlines beg for govt support Other News 16:49
First coronavirus infection case revealed in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:48
Export volume of Iran's Shahrekord Cement Industries Company announced Business 16:47
WHO: Middle East still has chance to scale up coronavirus response Arab World 16:47
Tender on construction of various facilities announced in Turkmenistan's Ahal region Tenders 16:38
Kazakh national postal service operator to buy petrol via tender Tenders 16:37
Turkey - China trade turnover up Turkey 16:36
Azerbaijan's Gazakh Cement Plant reveals production volume Business 16:36
Azerbaijani State Migration Service makes video appeal to foreigners residing in country (VIDEO) Society 16:34
Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 641, positive tests surpass 22,000 Europe 16:30
Vietnam donates 550,000 masks to EU countries in coronavirus fight Other News 16:29
Vietnam's total coronavirus cases rise to 249, no deaths Other News 16:24
Kazakhstan to take part in OPEC+ meeting Oil&Gas 16:21
Parliamentary sessions in Iran to continue Iran 16:12
Azerbaijan confirms 76 more coronavirus cases, 1 dies Politics 16:08
Azerbaijani company eyes to produce new type of halal sausage Business 15:54
Exxonmobil downs capex for 2020, doesn’t rule out further reduction Oil&Gas 15:53
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico urges Mexicans to avoid nonessential travel over Easter week Politics 15:39
SOCAR to send another batch of oil to Belarus Economy 15:31
Turkey - Iran trade turnover drops Turkey 15:31
Azerbaijani tea company talks its activities during special quarantine regime Business 15:29
Azerbaijan's correctional facilities remain coronavirus-free, official says Society 15:25
Iran, Turkey to open land borders for trade Iran 15:21
Turkmenistan to participate in China International Import Expo (CIIE) exhibition Turkmenistan 15:15
Further decrease in LNG shipping cost likely with COVID-19 Oil&Gas 15:13
Iran unveils smart customs service Business 15:06
Alibaba sends humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan to fight COVID-19 (PHOTO) Politics 15:03
No permission for US Aladdin Middle East Ltd to conduct oil, gas exploration in Turkish province Turkey 14:58
Turkey's jewelry export to world markets increases Turkey 14:56
Deputy minister discloses number of entrepreneurs to be supported in Azerbaijan Economy 14:55
Product exports via Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan border terminals revealed Business 14:54
Pilot container train dispatched through Kazakhstan's territory Transport 14:46
Turkmenistan and Russia’s Tatarstan discuss bilateral cooperation in chemical industry Business 14:44
Volume of renewable energy power plants commissioned in Iran announced Oil&Gas 14:26
Iran implementing social distance plan Iran 14:16
Number of tenders held in Turkey in 2019 revealed Turkey 14:10
USAID ready to support Georgian agricultural sector Business 14:08
Uranium production volume to drop in Kazakhstan Business 14:07
No staff reduction observed at enterprises of Azerbaijani industrial parks Society 14:04
Death toll from coronavirus grows in Iran Iran 14:02
Medical masks produced in Azerbaijan to go to pharmacies next week Society 13:54
Azerbaijan launches production of medical masks (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 13:47
Meeting of OPEC+ ministers scheduled for April 9 Oil&Gas 13:34
Azerbaijani population’s daily need in medical masks disclosed Society 13:30
Review of Georgia's economic development during Feb-Mar 2020 Business 13:23
Kazakhstan's oil and gas company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 13:19
Irrigated land to be expanded significantly in Kazakhstan Business 13:04
Azerbaijan's SAB company reveals product output in 1Q2020 Business 12:59
Uzbekistan to introduce excise tax on some tobacco products Finance 12:52
Azerbaijan to fully meet domestic needs for medical masks via local production Economy 12:49
Uzbekistan to link its oil, gas prices to Brent prices Oil&Gas 12:48
Real estate expert: Prices in Azerbaijan's real estate market gradually falling Economy 12:45
Execution of act of pardon starts in Azerbaijan Politics 12:42
Antimonopoly Committee of Uzbekistan to meet needs of small businesses Business 12:38
All news