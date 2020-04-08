Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 103,228, deaths to 1,861
The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Germany rose by 4,003 in the past 24 hours to 103,228 on Wednesday, climbing for the second straight day after four previous days of drops, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The reported death toll rose by 254 to 1,861.
