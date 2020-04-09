UK economy struggled before coronavirus crisis escalated
Britain’s economy was almost stagnant in the three months to February, before the coronavirus crisis escalated and pushed the country into what is likely to be a severe recession, official data showed on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Gross domestic product rose by 0.1% in the December-February period, the Office for National Statistics said, weaker than a median forecast for growth of 0.2% in a Reuters poll of economists.
In February alone, GDP fell by 0.1% compared with a forecast for growth of 0.1% in the Reuters poll.
