Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 4,974, deaths by 246
The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Germany rose by 4,974 in the past 24 hours to 108,202 on Thursday, climbing for the third straight day after four previous days of drops, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The reported death toll rose by 246 to 2,107.
Latest
PM: Implementation of Azerbaijan's transit potential - most important condition for economic diversification
Euronews shows video footage on solidarity of Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Center with coronavirus-affected countries (VIDEO)
Gloria Gaynor supports video project of Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency on #EvdəQal campaign (PHOTO, VIDEO)