Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 5,323, deaths by 266
The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Germany rose by 5,323 in the past 24 hours to 113,525 on Friday, climbing for a fourth straight day after four previous days of declines, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The reported death toll rose by 266 to 2,373.
