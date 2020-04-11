Bulgaria shuts nuclear reactor for annual maintenance
Bulgaria’s only nuclear plant, Kozloduy, has shut one of its two 1,000-megawatt reactors for planned annual maintenance, it said on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
It said the reactor, Unit 5, will be reconnected to the national grid in the second half of May once it is refuelled and equipment repaired and upgraded.
The other Soviet-made 1,000-megawatt unit at the plant on the Danube was working at full capacity, the operator said in a statement.
