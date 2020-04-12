Dutch military police arrest two men with gun at Schiphol airport

Europe 12 April 2020 01:37 (UTC+04:00)
Dutch military police arrest two men with gun at Schiphol airport

Dutch military police on Saturday said they arrested two men, one of whom was carrying a loaded firearm, as they exited a train to Schiphol airport, Trend reports citing Reuters.

In a statement, the Marechausse said they had a special arrest team ready after receiving a report from an emergency services number that someone was loading a weapon on the train.

“The man in possession of a firearm and his traveling companion have been detained for further investigation,” the Marechausse said in the statement.

