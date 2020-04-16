Swedish hotel and restaurant bankruptcies set to triple in April

Sweden is witnessing a jump in bankruptcies this month with the rate among hotels and restaurants set to triple to 3.6 from 1.2 per day a year ago, and 3.1 retailers per day going under versus 1.8 per day a year earlier, credit information firm UC said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The rate of bankruptcies in the hotel and restaurant segmentwill probably accelerate further, UC said.

UC on April 1 said bankruptcies in the restaurant and hotel sector shot up 123% in March, with the transport sector also seeing a big jump, up 105%.

It said on Thursday that in the retail sector in April it was primarily durable goods retailers that were struggling with many apparel stores reporting sales drops of 50% or more. UC’s forecasts were based on data for the first half of the month.

The durable goods sector is suffering an acute liquidity crisis, employer organisation the Swedish Trade Federation said in a separate statement.

A quarter of the durable goods retailers it polled between April 5 and April 7 said turnover had slowed at least 60% in the past week versus a year earlier.

“Three out of 10 (durable goods) companies state that they will only manage for a maximum of two months if the current situation continues,” the organisation said.

Sweden is widely seen as having taken a softer approach in trying to slow the COVID-19 epidemic than many other counties. Stores are allowed to stay open, as are restaurants albeit with restrictions.