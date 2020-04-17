Spain's daily death toll from coronavirus rises to 585 on Friday

Spain’s overnight death toll from coronavirus rose to 585 on Friday, up from 551 on Thursday but still far off figures of over 900 registered during the peak of the outbreak in early April, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

It was unclear why the difference in the government’s death toll from Thursday and Friday did not reflect the overnight death rate.

The number of overall coronavirus cases rose to 188,068 on Friday from 182,816 on Thursday, a 2.9% increase.