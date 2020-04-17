Spain's daily death toll from coronavirus rises to 585 on Friday
Spain’s overnight death toll from coronavirus rose to 585 on Friday, up from 551 on Thursday but still far off figures of over 900 registered during the peak of the outbreak in early April, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
It was unclear why the difference in the government’s death toll from Thursday and Friday did not reflect the overnight death rate.
The number of overall coronavirus cases rose to 188,068 on Friday from 182,816 on Thursday, a 2.9% increase.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: As a people, we have already shown unity and solidarity; now we must demonstrate more responsibility and discipline
President Ilham Aliyev: We should consider allocating funds from President’s Contingency Fund for provision of microloans
President Ilham Aliyev: I believe that in current environment, protection of vulnerable segments of population is quite crucial
President Ilham Aliyev: Our ill-wishers, internal and external anti-Azerbaijani forces are spreading rumors, trying to mislead people, to sow panic among them
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva thanks Georgia for projecting Azerbaijan's national flag at Tbilisi TV Broadcasting Tower (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev: Those who rejected dialogue idea have been struggling not with authorities, but with our state and people
President Ilham Aliyev: One thing should remain untouched for all political forces – our independence, statehood and state interests
President Ilham Aliyev: We see that by carrying out political and economic reforms in parallel, we can really achieve great success