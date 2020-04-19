Number of coronavirus victims in France surpasses 19,000

At least 19,323 people died in France after being infected with a new type of coronavirus, according to a statement issued on Saturday by the sanitary-medical agency Sante publique France, wchich reports to the country's Ministry of Health, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the statement, 11,842 people died in hospitals, the rest - in nursing homes and other social and medical institutions. It was reported earlier that the total number of the pandemic’s victims in France reached 18,681.

The agency also drew attention to the fact that there are currently 30,639 patients in hospitals, including 5,833 people in intensive care. Thus, the number of people admitted to intensive care in 24 hours amounted to 206, which is 37 less than the figure of the previous reporting period.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.