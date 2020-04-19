COVID-19 death toll in Netherlands rises to 3,684

The death toll of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, increased by 83 in The Netherlands in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 3,684, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) announced on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The new deaths are lower than Friday's 144 and Saturday's 142, but some deaths are reported later, especially during weekends. For this reason, the figures are often supplemented later.

The number of people who are tested positive increased by 1,066 to a total of 32,655, and that of patients who are or were admitted to hospital rose by 110 to 9,704.

"The figures for the last few days are still in line with the impression that COVID-19 is spreading slower than if no measures had been taken," the RIVM stated.

The current anti-virus measures in the country, lasting until April 28, encourage people to stay at home and work from home. Schools, childcare centers, eating and drinking establishments, sports clubs and gyms are closed.