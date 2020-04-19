French coronavirus deaths near 20,000, ICU numbers fall

Europe 19 April 2020 20:25 (UTC+04:00)
French coronavirus deaths near 20,000, ICU numbers fall

France registered 395 more deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total to 19,718, as the pace of increase in fatalities continued to slow and the number of people in intensive care fell, Trend reports Reuters.

France’s public health chief Jerome Salomon told a news briefing that the total number of people in intensive care units fell for the 11th day in a row, to 5,744 - the lowest level since March 30.

