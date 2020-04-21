Italy's next stimulus package worth at least 50 billion euros - Giuseppe Conte

The Italian government is working on a new stimulus package worth at least 50 billion euros ($54.2 billion) to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The measures will be unveiled before the end of the month, Conte told the upper house Senate.

The ruling coalition approved last month an initial 25 billion euro package to help the economy cope with the outbreak, which has killed 24,114 people in Italy as of Monday, the second highest death toll in the world after that of the United States.