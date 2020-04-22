Coronavirus death toll in the Netherlands near 4,000

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the Netherlands is approaching 4,000, as 165 more fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours, Trend report citing TASS.

According to the agency, 34,134 people tested positive for the virus, including 729 infections identified in the past 24 hours. Moreover, 3,916 people died from the virus-related complications, with 165 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The agency did not report the number of recoveries.

"Since not all people with COVID-19 are getting tested, the real number is higher than it is stated in the report," the agency added.

The Netherlands reported its first coronavirus case on February 27, while the first fatality was identified on March 6. A number of measures was imposed by the Dutch government to curb the spread of the virus.

All educational, cultural and entertainment facilities are closed until April 28 as well as gyms, cafes, bars, restaurants, hair salons and barbershops, beauty salons and massage parlors. People are advised to stay home, work remotely if possible and observe 1,5-meter social distancing rule in the streets and shops as well as cancel trips to other countries if they are not vital. All mass events are cancelled until June 1, public gatherings of more than three people (apart from families) outside are banned. Perpetrators are facing a 400 euro fine for people and a 4,000 euro for companies.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,484,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 170,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 652,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.