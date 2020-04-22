Portugal announces 25-mln-euro measures for virus-hit startups

Portuguese government on Tuesday announced a set of new measures to mitigate COVID-19's economic impact on "more than 2,500 Portuguese startups", Trend reports ciing Xinhua.

"The set of five new measures, with a value of more than 25 million euros, could represent an average of 10,000 euros of potential support for each startup," the Ministry of Economy and Digital Transition said in a statement.

It stressed that the measures aim to help startups "to overcome the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and resume normal activity after this exceptional period."

Portugal has been under a state of emergency since March 18. As of Tuesday, the country has registered 21,379 COVID-19 cases, with 761 deaths.