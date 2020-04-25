Greek economy is expected to shrink by 5-10% this year

Greece is expected to see its economy shrinking by 5-10% this year as a result of the coronavirus-prompted restrictions, its finance minister said on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“It seems we have been settling at a range of between 5 and 10 percentage points,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told Open television station, adding that estimates are changing constantly.

Greece has extended lockdown measures by a week until May 4 and is expected to ease restrictions slowly after that date.