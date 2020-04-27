No decision yet on state aid for Germany's Lufthansa - minister
Berlin will decide on state support for Lufthansa once the country’s largest airline applies for aid and all facts are on the table, the German Economy Minister said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“We want large and important companies that play a role in the world market to remain competitive after the crisis,” Peter Altmaier told public radio Deutschlandfunk.
He added that companies receiving state aid must suspend their dividends and show restraint on management bonuses.
Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee: Due to changes in oil prices, state taking necessary measures (UPDATE)
Latest
Azerbaijani Central Bank develops plan to reduce impact of special quarantine regime on capital market
Ex-FBI agent arrested on conspiracy charge alleging acceptance of bribes paid by lawyer linked to Armenian organized crime figure
Azerbaijani State Tax Service discloses amount of funds paid to entrepreneurs affected by coronavirus