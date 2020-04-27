Netherlands reports 400 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths - health authorities
The Netherlands’ number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 400 to 38,245 health authorities said on Monday, with 43 new deaths, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The country’s death toll stands at 4,518, the Netherlands’ Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.
The RIVM cautioned it only reports confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.
