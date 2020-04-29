Swiss extend ban on events exceeding 1,000 people through August

The Swiss government will restrict events with more than 1,000 people until the end of August, it said on Wednesday, even as it announced the easing of some other restrictions on sporting events, shops, restaurants and museums, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Some border restrictions will also begin being eased from May 11, it said. Moreover, professional sports teams can resume play on June 8, the government added, though without spectators.

It will decide on events of less than 1,000 people on May 27. At this stage, gatherings are limited to five people.

“The spread of the new coronavirus in Switzerland has slowed further,” the government said in a statement. “The measures to combat the virus are being implemented by the population and are having an effect. As a result, the government has decided to ease measures meant to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.”