Airbus in talks with French state over possible aid

European planemaker Airbus is in talks with the French state regarding possible aid for the company, one of many in the transport sector to have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, said Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“In crises of such importance, and crises which are as global as this, one needs states to help. States have an absolutely essential role to play,” Faury told RTL radio.

“We are holding very frequent discussions. The state is very willing to listen, and is very understanding of our position,” he added.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire had said earlier this week the French state was ready to provide “massive” support to Airbus, if the circumstances arose.