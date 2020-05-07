Italy's daily deaths rise by 369, total toll at 29,684

A further 369 COVID-19 patients had died in the past 24 hours in Italy, bringing the country's death toll to 29,684, out of total infection cases of 214,457, according to fresh figures on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country's Civil Protection Department registered 91,528 active infections on Wednesday, down sharply from 98,467 a day earlier. Wednesday also saw 8,014 additional recoveries, bringing that total to 93,245, higher than the active infections for the first time since the pandemic struck the northern Lombardy region in late February.

Of those infected, 1,333 are in intensive care, down by 94 compared to Tuesday, and 15,769 are hospitalized in normal wards, down by 501. The rest, or 81 percent of those who tested positive, is in isolation at home.

Italy entered into a national lockdown on March 10 to contain the pandemic. The lockdown was partly lifted on Monday as the country entered into the so-called "Phase Two," involving the gradual resumption of social, economic and productive activities.