Number of coronavirus-associated deaths in Italy exceeds 30,000

Europe 9 May 2020 00:31 (UTC+04:00)
The number of coronavirus-associated deaths in Italy has exceeded 30,000, with 243 such deaths being reported in the past day alone, the country’s Civil Protection Department said on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the latest update, the number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 217,185. More than 99,000 patients have recovered, including 2,747 over the past day, and 30,201 have died.

As many as 87,961 patients are undergoing treatment, including 14,500 in hospitals. Slightly more than 1,000 patients are staying at intensive care units.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,900,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 270,000 deaths have been reported.

