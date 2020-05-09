COVID-19 deaths in Netherlands rise by 63 to 5,422

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in The Netherlands grew by 63 in the past 24 hours to a total of 5,422, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) announced on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily toll of 63 was less than the 71 reported on Friday. "The figures are in line with the impression that the (anti-virus) measures are working," RIVM said.

The number of confirmed infection cases in The Netherlands rose by 289 to 42,382. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased by 58 to a total of 11,285, fresh figures showed.