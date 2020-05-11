Croatia continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Croatia on Monday further relaxed its restrictive measures to control the coronavirus by opening primary schools, shopping malls and restaurants, and easing travel bans, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

After nearly two months, preschools and primary schools between grades one and four reopened for children whose parents cannot work from home. Shopping malls, bars and restaurants are allowed to reopen but must comply with special COVID-19 safety measures. Travel restrictions in the country are abolished and public transport services between counties are reopened. Domestic flights are resuming, and public gatherings of up to 40 people are allowed again.

This is the final phase of the gradual three-phase relaxation of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. In the first phase, which started on April 27, all trading activities except those within shopping malls were allowed. Museums and libraries reopened and public transport resumed in cities. In the second phase, from May 4, businesses with closer social contact reopened and the state health system began to operate at all levels.

The government has stopped urging people to stay at home, but now it appeals to them to act responsibly. Next week, further measures will be relaxed, including the organization of cultural events and the opening up of sports centers and swimming pools.

As of Monday afternoon, nine new coronavirus cases had been confirmed. A total of 2,196 people out of Croatia's 4.1 million population have been infected with the virus since Feb. 25, and 91 people have died.