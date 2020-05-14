Finland's Nokia buys back 150 million euros of notes
Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it would buy back 150 million euros ($162 million) of its March 2021 notes as it restructures its finances, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“We are pleased to have pre-financed our 2021 and 2022 maturities in-line with our prudent capital structure management, which has positioned us well to run our business and continue to fund the R&D (research and development) investments needed for industry leadership,” Chief Financial Officer Kristian Pullola said in a statement.
Barclays Bank PLC, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Goldman Sachs International and Nordea Bank acted as joint dealer managers for the tender offer.
