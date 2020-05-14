Spain's daily coronavirus death toll rises above 200 on Thursday
Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll rose on Thursday above 200 for the first time since May 8, the health ministry reported, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The overall death toll from the disease rose to 27,321 on Thursday from 27,104 as 217 people reportedly died overnight, the ministry said.
The overall number of diagnosed cases rose to 229,540 on Thursday.
