COVID-19 death toll in Netherlands reaches 5,670

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in the Netherlands has grown by 27 to 5,670 by Saturday, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) announced, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 rose by 189 to a tally of 43,870, while those admitted to hospital increased by 45 to a total of 11,538.

"The figures are in line with the impression that the measures are working," the RIVM stated.

To contain the spread of the coronavirus as the country started to ease the restriction measures, people are advised to stay at home as much as possible, to work from home if they can, and to adhere to a social distance of 1.5 meters.

Primary schools and childcare have reopened from May 11. Contact professions such as hairdressers, driving instructors, masseurs and dentists are also open for business.