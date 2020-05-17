Italy's death toll from COVID-19 rises by 153 to 31,763

Within the past 24 hours, 153 new COVID-19 deaths had been registered in Italy, bringing the country's death toll from the coronavirus-caused disease to 31,763 out of the total infection cases of 224,760, according to fresh figures on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of recoveries rose to 122,810, an increase of 2,605 compared to Friday. Nationwide, the number of active infections fell by 1,883 to 70,187, according to the Civil Protection Department.

Of those who tested positive for the coronavirus, 775 are being treated in intensive care, a decrease of 33 compared to Friday, and 10,400 people are hospitalized with symptoms, a decrease of 392 over the past 24 hours.

The remaining 59,012 people, or 84 percent of those who have tested positive, are in isolation at home without or with only mild symptoms.