Daily COVID-19 deaths in Spain fall below 100 for first time in pandemic

The daily number of new deaths from the coronavirus fell below 100 in Spain for the first time since the pandemic caused the government to impose a State of Alarm in the country on March 15, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the Spanish Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Services, 87 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in the 24-hour period to 9:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Saturday and the total number of deaths in Spain stood at 27,650.

Fifty of the 87 deaths were in the regions of Madrid and Catalonia, while three autonomous communities -- Aragon, Murcia and the Canary Islands -- reported no new deaths and nine other regions reported less than five fatalities each.

The Health Ministry reported 421 new infections, compared with 539 new cases reported 24 hours earlier, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 231,350.

A total of 149,576 patients are now confirmed to have recovered from the virus.

In a televised speech on Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he would seek a fifth and final extension to the State of Alarm, which limits freedom of movement and gives more powers to the central government, until the end of June.