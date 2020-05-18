Swedish labour board says unemployment up to 8.4% in middle of May
Swedish unemployment rose to 8.4% in middle of May, the Public Employment Service (SPES) said in Monday, as more of those laid off as a result of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus registered as jobless, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“In total, 431,007 people are registered as jobless, which corresponds to 8.4% unemployment,” SPES said in a statement.
The figure, which measures joblessness in the week ending May 17, compares to 8.3% unemployment at the end of the previous week.
Latest
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry issues statement on 28th anniversary of occupation of Lachyn district by Armenia