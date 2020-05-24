No change to two-meter social distancing rule in Ireland: PM

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Saturday that there is no change to the two-meter social distancing rule that has been adopted in the country following the COVID-19 outbreak, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

His remarks came after several cabinet ministers and opposition parties called for the adoption of the World Health Organization's (WHO) guidance, which recommends keeping at least one-meter social distancing, according to Irish national radio and television broadcaster RTE.

Advocates of halving the current two-meter social distancing rule in the country believe that by doing so, it will have a positive impact for both small businesses and schools, said the report.

The report quoted Labour Party leader Alan Kelly as saying: "We now need a clear explanation from the government on why we are specifically using the two-meter rule and if the WHO is recommending that distance."

According to the report, the suggestion to shorten the two-meter social distancing rule will be discussed between public health experts and officials at a cabinet meeting scheduled next week.

To date, Ireland has reported a total of 24,582 COVID-19 cases and 1,604 deaths, according to the Irish Department of Health.