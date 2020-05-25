British PM Boris Johnson defends adviser over apparent breach of lockdown rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended chief adviser Dominic Cummings during a press conference on Sunday, defying calls to dismiss him for reportedly breaching lockdown rules, Trend reports citing SCMP.

After a detailed discussion with Cummings, Johnson said he had come to the conclusion that the top aide had “followed the instincts of every father and every parent, and I do not mark him down for that.”

“In every respect, he has acted responsibly and legally and with integrity,” continued Johnson.

Johnson held the press conference in response to pressure not only from the opposition, but within his own ranks, to dismiss Cummings.

According to media reports, the political strategist had travelled 430 kilometres from London to his parents' home in County Durham at the end of March while he had coronavirus symptoms.

Globally, the number of confirmed cases on Sunday stood at more than 5.3 million, with 346,000 deaths.