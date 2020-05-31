Spain registers 96 new COVID-19 infections, two new deaths

Two more COVID-19 patients had died in a 24-hour period until midnight on Saturday in Spain, bringing the country's toll to 27,127, according to fresh figures on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

For the past seven days, 39 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 were reported.

Spain's health authorities also reported 96 new infections in the 24-hour period, compared with 271 new cases reported in the previous 24-hour span, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 239,429.

Of the 96 new cases, 42 came from the regions of Madrid and Catalonia, while six of Spain's 17 Autonomous Communities, including Valencia and the Basque Region, reported no new cases in the 24-hour period.

Also on Sunday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed that he would ask the Spanish parliament for a sixth extension to the current State of Alarm, which limits freedom of movement to help control the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a televised speech, Sanchez said the "final and definitive" extension, which would come into effect on June 8 and last until June 21, would be "different" and "much lighter" than the previous ones, but would be "necessary" to help his government control the relaxation of confinement measures.