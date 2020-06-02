Serbia’s coronavirus cases reach 11,454

The number of coronavirus infections in Serbia increased by 24 in the past 24 hours to reach 11,454, while the number of coronavirus-related fatalities rose to 245, the national health ministry said Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Over the past 24 hours, one person died from the virus-related causes, the death rate stands at 2.13%. In a single day, 4,372 people were tested for the virus. Meanwhile, 6,766 people recovered in total. The number of newly confirmed infections increased slightly, as Monday’s figures showed 18 new infections.

Overall, 475 people are taken to hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus, while 252,132 people were tested nationwide.

Serbia reported its first coronavirus case on March 23. According to Serbian epidemiologist and a member of the national anti-coronavirus crisis center Predrag Kon, Serbia is coming out of the COVID-19 epidemic and is entering the phase of sporadic outbreaks.

Earlier, Serbia asked Russia for help to fight the epidemic. Between April 3 and May 18, a Russian unit fully disinfected medical facilities in more than 40 cities and towns across Serbia, disinfecting 376 buildings and constructions.

