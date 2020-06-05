Italy's COVID-19 death toll up 85 to 33,774

Italy recorded another 85 COVID-19 victims in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 33,774, the Civil Protection Department said on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Total active infections stood at 36,976, an decrease of 1,453 from Thursday. Meanwhile, another 1,886 COVID-19 patients recovered, bringing the total to 163,781 on Friday.

Of those active infections, 316 are in intensive care, down by 22 compared to Thursday, and 5,301 are hospitalized with symptoms, down by 202, the Civil Protection Department said. The remaining 31,359, or about 85 percent, are isolated at home because they are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases combining active infections, fatalities and recoveries rose by 518 to 234,531 cases over the past 24 hours.