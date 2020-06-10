France lifts pandemic response to 136 billion euros

Europe 10 June 2020 17:19 (UTC+04:00)
France lifts pandemic response to 136 billion euros

France raised its coronavirus response measures to nearly 136 billion euros ($154.6 billion) on Wednesday, bringing the cost to 5.6% of GDP in its third budget revision so far this year, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The government had put the cost at 110 billion euros in April but has since had to make upward revisions to take account of falling tax revenue and extra spending, it said in its budget update.

Combined with various financing guarantees the state has extended to companies and EU institutions, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the government was mobilising a total 460 billion euros, or 20% of GDP.

“This response is perfectly comparable with what other countries are doing, including Germany,” Le Maire told lawmakers on the lower house of parliament’s finance committee.

President Emmanuel Macron’s government now expects the euro zone’s second-biggest economy to contract 11% this year, which France’s independent fiscal watchdog described on Wednesday as “cautious” despite being the worst slump since at least World War Two.

The government put France under one of Europe’s most stringent lockdowns from mid-March, shutting down vast swathes of the economy, and only began lifting restrictions on May 11.

Companies have put more than 13 million workers on state-subsidised furloughs at a cost the government put at 31 billion euros in the revised budget, shouldered two-thirds by the state and the rest by unemployment insurance.

The government has also deferred billions of euros in tax and payroll charges and mobilised 40 billion euros in state aid, tax breaks, loans and guarantees for the tourism, automobile, tech and aerospace sectors.

With tax revenue falling fast, the government now expects an unprecedented public sector budget deficit of 11.4% of economic output this year, revised up last week from 9.1% in April.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
New automobile bridge opens at Turkmen-Iranian border
New automobile bridge opens at Turkmen-Iranian border
Uzbekistan, China talk discounts on rail freight along new multimodal corridor
Uzbekistan, China talk discounts on rail freight along new multimodal corridor
Cargo transportation tariffs increase in Kazakhstan
Cargo transportation tariffs increase in Kazakhstan
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran introduces advanced irrigation technologies Business 18:35
Kazakhstan, China to implement several joint projects Business 18:25
Azerbaijani NBCO's assets climb up Finance 18:17
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on June 13 Oil&Gas 18:13
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenstandartlary to buy equipment, software via tender Tenders 18:12
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for supply of geophysical instrument Tenders 18:11
Nominal income of population ramping up in Azerbaijan Finance 18:10
COVID-19 crisis, low oil prices to affect trade relations between Finland, Kazakhstan Business 18:09
Tesla to accelerate production of Semi trucks US 18:06
Equinor’s production from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 17:57
Azerbaijan’s automaker plans to increase production volume Business 17:54
Turkmenistan’s State Bank opens tender for repairs of apartment buildings Tenders 17:54
Official: Oil prices favorably influencing Kazakhstan’s national currency rate Business 17:53
Uzbek Ravon brand cars top sales in Kazakhstan Business 17:51
Iran's Chabahar Free Zone to boost production Business 17:46
Kazakhstan to establish natural resources database, possibly discover new deposits Business 17:43
Iran discloses production volume of agricultural products Business 17:38
Turkmen company recycles used tires into crumb rubber Business 17:34
France lifts pandemic response to 136 billion euros Europe 17:19
Delta Air expects to have $10 billion in cash, cash equivalents by end-2020 US 17:17
New automobile bridge opens at Turkmen-Iranian border Transport 17:14
Uzbekistan, China talk discounts on rail freight along new multimodal corridor Transport 17:12
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues grow Finance 16:53
Ministry: Iran pays special attention to local production Business 16:51
MFA issues statement on Armenia accusing Azerbaijan of hate speech Politics 16:46
BP’s associated gas deliveries to SOCAR in last decade Oil&Gas 16:44
EIA ups its forecast for 2Q2020 oil extraction volume in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 16:41
Agricultural production rises in Azerbaijan Business 16:38
Iran plans to increase export of non oil-products Business 16:32
Uzbekistan sends first batch of medical masks to Kuwait Business 16:24
Azerbaijan to launch first QR-code payment project at LUKOIL fuel stations ICT 16:15
Azerbaijan re-opens website for obtaining permission for movement during quarantine Society 16:11
Kazakhstan-Greece trade turnover surges Business 16:02
Turkmen, French businesses may lock new deals at online business forum Business 15:59
Iran preparing to receive tourists Business 15:49
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for wheels testing Tenders 15:48
Uzbekistan aims to ensure further growth of its economy Business 15:47
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for procurement of sanitizers Tenders 15:46
EIA predicts Turkmenistan’s oil output in 2020-21 Oil&Gas 15:46
Cargo transportation tariffs increase in Kazakhstan Transport 15:45
CAERC: Azerbaijan has ample opportunities to attract foreign loans Finance 15:41
Iran stock exchange to trade ETF shares on June 21 Business 15:28
European Council to discuss Eastern Partnership's long-term policy objectives Politics 15:23
Consumer Price Index for Azerbaijani non-food products shows uptick Finance 15:22
Iran's export to neighboring countries to grow Business 15:19
Azerbaijan discloses consumer price index for food Finance 15:19
Turkmenistan participates in online consultations with OSCE PA Turkmenistan 15:18
Bulgaria cuts taxes for restaurants and catering services Europe 15:17
Turkish company to build waste-to-energy plant in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 15:02
Iran discloses amount of funds allocated for product imports Business 14:58
Iran develops national employment database Business 14:54
Inflation rate grows in Azerbaijan Finance 14:53
Privatization process of Kazakhstan's Samruk Kazyna postponed Finance 14:48
Kazakhstan's ERG to hold equipment overhaul at its Shymkent-based subsidiary Business 14:45
Uzbek-Korean joint venture buys safe boxes via tender Tenders 14:44
Baku Stock Exchange sells notes of Central Bank Finance 14:37
Warehouse to be built in Iran’s Amirabad port Business 14:34
Iran suspends import of leather goods from Turkey Business 14:30
Uzbekistan’s import of steel from Turkey decreases Business 14:30
Iran announces plan to increase greenhouse production Business 14:30
Kazakhstan’s import of steel from Turkey declines Business 14:30
Georgia’s import of steel from Turkey down Business 14:30
Turkey's cement export to Iraq drops Business 14:28
Iran discloses COVID-19 data for June 10 Society 14:23
Uzbekistan launches ATMs with currency exchange function Finance 14:18
Iran's import of steel from Turkey considerably plummets Business 14:18
Turkey's cement export to Russia surges from January through May 2020 Business 14:17
Azerbaijan boosts alternative energy production Oil&Gas 14:16
Israel’s import of steel from Turkey down Business 14:13
Kazakhstan's Eurasia Insurance to survive sovereign default-associated stress scenario Finance 14:10
Qatar’s import of steel from Turkey falling Business 14:09
Iran's increases export of fruit, vegetables Business 14:00
Turkey's cement export to Uzbekistan sharply drops Business 13:55
Construction projects continue in Georgia's Adjara region Business 13:41
Georgia's Crystal MFO confirms loan facility from Incofin Investment Management Finance 13:34
Azerbaijani canned food producer eyes increasing export Business 13:26
Azerbaijan's import of electricity edges higher Oil&Gas 13:25
Uzbek-Korean joint venture to boost its fruit production, exports Business 13:08
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender for design services Tenders 13:08
Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 Other News 13:04
Azerbaijani citizens to be allowed to walk dogs during quarantine Society 12:59
Uzbekistan, Russia establish co-op in geological exploration sphere Business 12:54
Kazakhstan’s gold & foreign exchange reserves increase, breaking record Finance 12:48
Kazakh national postal service operator opens tender to buy fuel Tenders 12:48
Iran announces new roads to be commissioned Construction 12:42
Turkmenistan shares how keep global economy sustainable, during online session Turkmenistan 12:15
Russia's coronavirus case tally approaches 500,000 Russia 12:11
Credit Suisse CEO sees things 'going in right direction' Europe 12:09
Iranian president: number of facilities to be opened by end of year Business 12:07
IBEC to provide credit line to Uzbek bank for supporting certain enterprises Finance 12:03
Georgian Agara Sugar Company resumes its activities Business 11:46
France may end COVID-19 emergency health measures on July 10 Europe 11:40
Hungary, Croatia to lift border restrictions from Friday Europe 11:40
Bulgaria extends epidemic emergency until end of June Europe 11:39
Uzbekistan to establish one-stop shop for agricultural services Construction 11:38
Turkmenistan hopes for rich grain harvest from Lebap region Turkmenistan 11:28
More coronavirus-related deaths reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11:09
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on June 10 Finance 11:07
Azerbaijani oil down in price Oil&Gas 11:05
Iran reveals production volume of Ilam Petrochemical Company Oil&Gas 11:04
All news