Ryanair sees 'very strong' July bookings but ticket prices lower than ever

Ryanair has seen “very strong” bookings for the first two weeks of July across its network, which it largely reopened on Wednesday, but expects ticket prices to be lower than ever for 12 months, Group Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

It will likely take until 2022 or 2023 for ticket prices to return to the levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, O’Leary told Reuters. He said he expect to fly 4.5 million passengers in July and 5.5-6 million in August.